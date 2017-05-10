Government urged to clarify whether N...

Government urged to clarify whether NHS bodies could have stopped cyber attack

11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Echo

The Government and NHS bosses are facing growing questions over why hospitals across the country were crippled by a global cyber attack amid suggestions preventative measures could have been taken "months ago". The health service faces a weekend of chaos after the unprecedented attack forced hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.

