Government urged to clarify whether NHS bodies could have stopped cyber attack
The Government and NHS bosses are facing growing questions over why hospitals across the country were crippled by a global cyber attack amid suggestions preventative measures could have been taken "months ago". The health service faces a weekend of chaos after the unprecedented attack forced hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.
