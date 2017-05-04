Government Joins the Finance Sector a...

Government Joins the Finance Sector at the Top of the Cyber Attack List

Read more: Business Wire

New research reveals that the number of cyberattacks on the government sector doubled from 7% in 2015 to 14% in 2016 )--New research reveals that cyberattacks on the government sector doubled in 2016, hiking to 14% from 7% of all cyber security attacks in 2015. Attacks on the finance sector also rose dramatically from just 3% in 2015 to 14% of all attacks in 2016.

