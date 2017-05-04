Google halts phishing attack - here are some helpful reminders
Approximately 1 million Gmail users were impacted by a phishing attack using a false invite to open a Google Doc link. On Wednesday, hackers targeted Gmail users by sending out an invite to open a Google Doc, which asked users to give permission to manage the users' email account before being able to open the link.
