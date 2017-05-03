Google Docs users hit in phishing attack
The sophisticated attack looks like it is coming from a trusted source asking you to open a Google Document. If you click, it takes you to a page to open the "Google Docs" app with your Eva Galperin, director of cybersecurity at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, says anyone who clicked on the link should check their Google App permissions and remove the one called "Google Docs."
