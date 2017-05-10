Global 'WannaCry' ransomware cyberatt...

Global 'WannaCry' ransomware cyberattack seeks cash for data

A global "ransomware" cyberattack, unprecedented in scale, had technicians scrambling to restore Britain's crippled hospital network Saturday and secure the computers that run factories, banks, government agencies and transport systems in many other nations. The worldwide effort to extort cash from computer users is so unprecedented that Microsoft quickly changed its policy, making security fixes available for free for the older Windows systems still used by millions of individuals and smaller businesses.

