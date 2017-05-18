Global Cyber Attack Highlights Need for President Trump's Executive Order
Many companies from around the globe are continuing their recovery efforts after a massive ransomware attack affected hundreds of thousands of computers across various industries and throughout several nations. Ransomware is a type of malware that encrypts files on infected networks, rendering them useless, and then issues a ransom demand, often in Bitcoin, for the decryption of the data.
