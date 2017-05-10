French Websites Knocked Offline in Cyber-Attack on Cedexis
The websites of several major French media outlets were knocked offline Wednesday during a cyber-attack against Cedexis, a Paris-based provider of network and cloud technology to corporate customers. The newspapers Le Monde and Le Figaro were among those that reported their sites were briefly shut down by the attack, which occurred during the afternoon in Paris.
