Five Queensland hospitals affected after cyber attack

Five of Queensland biggest hospitals are suffering from major IT problems after efforts to prevent a possible cyber attack backfired. Health Minister Cameron Dick has told state parliament authorities installed a number of security patches in response to the global ransomware attack that has affected hundreds of thousands of computers worldwide.

Chicago, IL

