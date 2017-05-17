FBI Warns of Cyber Threat in Healthcare Sector
The FBI is warning the healthcare sector of a new cyber threat. In a Notification issued last week, the FBI said that it is "aware of criminal actors who are actively targeting" protected healthcare information and other personally identifiable information from medical facilities "to intimidate, harass, and blackmail business owners."
