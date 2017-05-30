FBI probe of attempted hack on Trump ...

FBI probe of attempted hack on Trump Organization could pose problems for Trump

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: Daily Kos

ABC News is reporting that the FBI opened an investigation into a potential cyberattack on the Trump Organization by overseas hackers. The probe included calling an "emergency session" with Trump sons Don Jr. and Eric, though Eric Trump claims they "absolutely weren't hacked."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Tue Tammy Roth 723
News City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person... May 25 theyroll 1
News A screen shot of the page computers infected wi... May 15 Hey Dude 1
News Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l... May 15 Theocraencyclical 1
News Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn... May 9 Logical 1
News Russian hacker faces decades in prison Apr '17 USA Today 3
News Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha... Apr '17 churchterror 2
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,699 • Total comments across all topics: 281,459,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC