FBI probe of attempted hack on Trump Organization could pose problems for Trump
ABC News is reporting that the FBI opened an investigation into a potential cyberattack on the Trump Organization by overseas hackers. The probe included calling an "emergency session" with Trump sons Don Jr. and Eric, though Eric Trump claims they "absolutely weren't hacked."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Tue
|Tammy Roth
|723
|City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person...
|May 25
|theyroll
|1
|A screen shot of the page computers infected wi...
|May 15
|Hey Dude
|1
|Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l...
|May 15
|Theocraencyclical
|1
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|May 9
|Logical
|1
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr '17
|USA Today
|3
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr '17
|churchterror
|2
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC