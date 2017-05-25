FBI investigating attempted cyber att...

FBI investigating attempted cyber attack against Trump Organization, reports say

Alabama Live

Trump's sons, Don Jr. and Eric, had an emergency meeting with FBI cyber security agents and representatives from the CIA at FBI headquarters in New York on May 8, the day the president fired FBI Director James Comey, who was investigating the administration's ties to Russia. Eric Trump, who along with his brother took charge of the organization after their father took office, would not confirm the meeting but said the organization was not hacked.

Chicago, IL

