Face it: Enterprise cyberattacks are going to happen
There are now so many cyberattacks that many enterprises simply accept that hackers and bad actors will find ways to break into their systems. A strategy some large businesses have developed over the past two years has been to quickly identify and isolate these attacks, possibly by shutting down part of a system or network so the hackers won't get days or weeks to root around and grab sensitive corporate data.
