Email Attack Most Favoured Cyber Attack In Malaysia In 2016
Last year, email attacks were the most favoured weapon for a wide range of cyber attacks in the country. Citing the 2016 cyber attack trend issued by Symantec's Internet Security Threat Report Volume 22, Systems Engineering Malaysia director David Rajoo said the latest finding discovered that one out of 131 emails sent to users contained a malicious link or attachment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|19 hr
|jonathanriise
|718
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr 21
|USA Today
|3
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr 10
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr 9
|cantshutitoff
|1
|1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13)
|Apr 6
|Jess
|11
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar '17
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar '17
|gandolf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC