Election day ahead: PM on workers' ri...

Election day ahead: PM on workers' rights as Corbyn pledges NHS cash

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Mail

A week of manifesto launches begins with a jaunt along the Thames Valley for the Prime Minister, where she will unveil a range of extra rights and pay increases for workers. After an unprecedented cyber attack crippled hospitals, triggering concerns over investment in NHS IT security, the Labour leader will pledge an extra A 37 billion for the health service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l... 1 hr Theocraencyclical 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) May 10 natalie bernard 719
News Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn... May 9 Logical 1
News Russian hacker faces decades in prison Apr 21 USA Today 3
News Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha... Apr '17 churchterror 2
News Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys... Apr '17 cantshutitoff 1
News 1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13) Apr '17 Jess 11
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,285 • Total comments across all topics: 281,030,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC