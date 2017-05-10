Election day ahead: PM on workers' rights as Corbyn pledges NHS cash
A week of manifesto launches begins with a jaunt along the Thames Valley for the Prime Minister, where she will unveil a range of extra rights and pay increases for workers. After an unprecedented cyber attack crippled hospitals, triggering concerns over investment in NHS IT security, the Labour leader will pledge an extra A 37 billion for the health service.
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l...
|1 hr
|Theocraencyclical
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|May 10
|natalie bernard
|719
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|May 9
|Logical
|1
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr 21
|USA Today
|3
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr '17
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr '17
|cantshutitoff
|1
|1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Jess
|11
