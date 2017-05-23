ECMC confirms April computer attack was - ransomware'
It has been a month-and-a-half since a malware attack on ECMC's computer network, and hospital officials now confirm it was ransomware-the first attack of its kind on a hospital in New York. Most of the computers are back online, but recovery of the medical center's 6,000 computer hard drives has been tedious.
