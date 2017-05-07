E-mail attacks the most favoured cybe...

E-mail attacks the most favoured cybercrime tactic last year

2 hrs ago

KUALA LUMPUR: Last year, e-mail attacks were the most favoured choice for a wide range of cyber attacks in the country. Citing the 2016 cyber attack trend issued by Symantec's Internet Security Threat Report Volume 22, Systems Engineering Malaysia director David Rajoo said the latest findings showed that one out of 131 e-mail messages sent to users contained a malicious link or attachment.

