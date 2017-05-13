Dozens of countries battle after-effects of 'unprecedented' ransomware hack
Dozens of countries battle after-effects of 'unprecedented' ransomware hack The attack was unintentionally stopped by a 22-year-old security researcher who was on vacation at the time. Check out this story on wauwatosanow.com: https://usat.ly/2rbHuH0 An electronic display calls on travelers to watch the analogue timetable at the main railway station in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on May 13, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WauwatosaNOW.com.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|May 10
|natalie bernard
|719
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|May 9
|Logical
|1
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr 21
|USA Today
|3
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr '17
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr '17
|cantshutitoff
|1
|1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Jess
|11
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar '17
|Stevecarr123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC