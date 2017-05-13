Dozens of countries battle after-effects of 'unprecedented' ransomware hack The attack was unintentionally stopped by a 22-year-old security researcher who was on vacation at the time. Check out this story on wauwatosanow.com: https://usat.ly/2rbHuH0 An electronic display calls on travelers to watch the analogue timetable at the main railway station in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on May 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WauwatosaNOW.com.