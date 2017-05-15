Digital signature service DocuSign hacked, users hit with malicious emails
Digital signature service DocuSign said Monday that an unnamed third-party had got access to email addresses of its users after hacking into its systems. The hackers gained temporary access to a peripheral sub-system for communicating service-related announcements to users through email, the company said.
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mon
|brent wuss
|721
|A screen shot of the page computers infected wi...
|Mon
|Hey Dude
|1
|Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l...
|Mon
|Theocraencyclical
|1
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|May 9
|Logical
|1
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr 21
|USA Today
|3
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr '17
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr '17
|cantshutitoff
|1
