Digital signature service DocuSign hacked, users hit with malicious emails

13 hrs ago Read more: PC World

Digital signature service DocuSign said Monday that an unnamed third-party had got access to email addresses of its users after hacking into its systems. The hackers gained temporary access to a peripheral sub-system for communicating service-related announcements to users through email, the company said.

