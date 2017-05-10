DDoS attacks are up but are the hacke...

DDoS attacks are up but are the hackers on holiday?

Complex DDoS attacks are growing in popularity, but a noticeable drop in the number of attacks overall leaves us wondering where the hackers have gone. The first quarter of 2017 appears comparatively quiet to the previous cyber storms the world has weathered, the highest number of attacks in Q1 hit on the 18th of February and were numbered at 994.

