DDoS a top security and business issue, study shows

DNS should be at the core of information security strategies as DDoS attacks increasingly form part of wider cyber attacks and continue to ramp up to unprecedented levels, warns Neustar Distributed denial of service attacks are often used in conjunction with other forms of cyber attack, but on their own can have a devastating impact on business, a study shows. From a hacker perspective, many organisations are still leaving the front door open and the windows unlocked.

