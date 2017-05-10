Cyber crime fears drive up demand for anti-hacker insurance
For companies and organizations, an attack by hackers can inflict financial losses, corporate embarrassment and legal action. For insurers jumping into the brave new world of cyber crime insurance, it's free marketing for what could be a $10 billion opportunity.
