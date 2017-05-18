Cyber attack: Shittu wants internet stakeholders to prepare against attacks
The Minister of Communications, Mr Adebayo Shittu has called on internet stakeholders to put measures in place to tackle all forms of cyber attacks in the country. Shittu told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Friday that everyone as well as organisations was vulnerable to cyber criminals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|May 15
|brent wuss
|720
|A screen shot of the page computers infected wi...
|May 15
|Hey Dude
|1
|Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l...
|May 15
|Theocraencyclical
|1
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|May 9
|Logical
|1
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr 21
|USA Today
|3
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr '17
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr '17
|cantshutitoff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC