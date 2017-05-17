Cyber Attack Protection Steps for Investment Firms
We are reaching out to our investment firm clients to advise them of an email "spear phishing" scam that has targeted investment firms recently, attempting to lure their personnel into inadvertently revealing their email account credentials to criminal fraudsters, and making wire transfers to the criminal's account instead of the intended account. There has been a significant uptick in this scam against investment firms.
