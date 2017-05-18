Cyber attack 'highly likely' in UK election
A cyber attack aimed at influencing the outcome of the UK General Election is highly likely, a leading cyber security expert from Northern Ireland has warned. Londonderry man Robert O'Brien, CEO of security software firm MetaCompliance, said the threat was rightly being taken extremely seriously by the intelligence services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coleraine Today.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|May 15
|brent wuss
|720
|A screen shot of the page computers infected wi...
|May 15
|Hey Dude
|1
|Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l...
|May 15
|Theocraencyclical
|1
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|May 9
|Logical
|1
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr 21
|USA Today
|3
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr '17
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr '17
|cantshutitoff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC