Cyber attack criminals will be brought to justice, investigators pledge
An international effort is under way to track down the criminals behind an unprecedented global cyber attack that wreaked havoc across the NHS. The US and Russia were among scores of countries affected by the virus, which also hit a Nissan plant in the UK.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bridportnews.co.uk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|May 10
|natalie bernard
|719
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|May 9
|Logical
|1
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr 21
|USA Today
|3
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr '17
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr '17
|cantshutitoff
|1
|1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Jess
|11
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar '17
|Stevecarr123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC