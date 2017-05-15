Cyber attack could spark lawsuits but...

Cyber attack could spark lawsuits but not against Microsoft

15 hrs ago Read more: Business Insurance

Businesses that failed to update Microsoft Windows-based computer systems that were hit by a massive cyber attack over the weekend could be sued over their lax cyber security, but Microsoft Corp itself enjoys strong protection from lawsuits, legal experts said. The WannaCry worm has affected more than 200,000 Windows computers around the world since Friday, disrupting car factories, global shipper FedEx Corp and Britain's National Health Service, among others.

