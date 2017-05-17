Computer security issues affect some ...

Computer security issues affect some Ingham County offices

Officials say computer network security concerns that prompted a shutdown of some Ingham County offices won't affect voting in local elections. Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum decided Monday to close her Mason and Lansing offices "due to an abundance of caution."

