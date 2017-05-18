Computer hacker silhouette of hooded man with binary data and network security terms.
Professor Anne Trefethen, pro vice chancellor for gardens, libraries and museums, said the so-called 'ransomware' attack on the NHS last week was just one example of the threats public institutions faced on a daily basis. Hackers gained access to health service computers after staff opened malicious code - known as malware - that appeared in emails as attachments or web addresses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|May 15
|brent wuss
|720
|A screen shot of the page computers infected wi...
|May 15
|Hey Dude
|1
|Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l...
|May 15
|Theocraencyclical
|1
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|May 9
|Logical
|1
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr 21
|USA Today
|3
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr '17
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr '17
|cantshutitoff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC