Computer expert who foiled cyberattack says he's 'no hero'
British IT expert Marcus Hutchis who has been branded a hero for slowing down the WannaCry global cyber attack, during an interview in Ilfracombe, England, Monday, May 15, 2017. Hutchis thwarted the virus that took computer files hostage around the world, including the British National Health computer network, telling The Associated Press he doesn't consider himself a hero but fights malware because "it's the right thing to do.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|23 hr
|brent wuss
|721
|A screen shot of the page computers infected wi...
|Mon
|Hey Dude
|1
|Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l...
|Mon
|Theocraencyclical
|1
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|May 9
|Logical
|1
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr 21
|USA Today
|3
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr '17
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr '17
|cantshutitoff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC