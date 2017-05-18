COLUMN: Thank you for your understanding since the cyber attack
Following last weekend's cyber attack on health services, which affected systems across United Lincolnshire Hospital's Trust, the chief executive Jan Sobieraj has written a letter of thanks. I want to say a huge thank you to all our patients for their understanding and patience since Friday, May 12, 2017 when our services were disrupted due to the international cyber-attack.
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|May 15
|brent wuss
|720
|A screen shot of the page computers infected wi...
|May 15
|Hey Dude
|1
|Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l...
|May 15
|Theocraencyclical
|1
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|May 9
|Logical
|1
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr 21
|USA Today
|3
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr '17
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr '17
|cantshutitoff
|1
