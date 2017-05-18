COLUMN: Thank you for your understand...

COLUMN: Thank you for your understanding since the cyber attack

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Boston Standard

Following last weekend's cyber attack on health services, which affected systems across United Lincolnshire Hospital's Trust, the chief executive Jan Sobieraj has written a letter of thanks. I want to say a huge thank you to all our patients for their understanding and patience since Friday, May 12, 2017 when our services were disrupted due to the international cyber-attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) May 15 brent wuss 720
News A screen shot of the page computers infected wi... May 15 Hey Dude 1
News Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l... May 15 Theocraencyclical 1
News Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn... May 9 Logical 1
News Russian hacker faces decades in prison Apr 21 USA Today 3
News Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha... Apr '17 churchterror 2
News Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys... Apr '17 cantshutitoff 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,437 • Total comments across all topics: 281,123,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC