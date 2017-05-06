Clinton: FBI director's letter, Russi...

Clinton: FBI director's letter, Russian hackers cost me presidency

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa has told FBI Director James Comey at the start of an oversight hearing that the public's faith in the bureau had been tested lately. Axelrod, who served as an adviser to former President Obama, argued that while she "has a legitimate beef" when it comes to Comey's letter being sent just days before the election, Clinton is still responsible for her failed campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Thu jonathanriise 718
News Russian hacker faces decades in prison Apr 21 USA Today 3
News Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha... Apr 10 churchterror 2
News Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys... Apr 9 cantshutitoff 1
News 1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13) Apr 6 Jess 11
News WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use... Mar '17 Stevecarr123 1
News McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo... Mar '17 gandolf 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,024 • Total comments across all topics: 280,837,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC