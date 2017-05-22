CIA Silent On Reports Its Sources Wer...

CIA Silent On Reports Its Sources Were Killed By China

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Yahoo!

China killed and imprisoned dozens of CIA informants from 2010 to 2012, making U.S. officials speculate whether there was a mole within the CIA or if China hacked into the agency's communication system. Both the CIA and the FBI declined to comment on reports saying the Chinese government killed or imprisoned 18 to 20 CIA sources from 2010 to 2012 and dismantled the agency's spying operations in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) May 15 brent wuss 719
News A screen shot of the page computers infected wi... May 15 Hey Dude 1
News Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l... May 15 Theocraencyclical 1
News Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn... May 9 Logical 1
News Russian hacker faces decades in prison Apr '17 USA Today 3
News Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha... Apr '17 churchterror 2
News Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys... Apr '17 cantshutitoff 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,258 • Total comments across all topics: 281,213,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC