CIA Silent On Reports Its Sources Were Killed By China
China killed and imprisoned dozens of CIA informants from 2010 to 2012, making U.S. officials speculate whether there was a mole within the CIA or if China hacked into the agency's communication system. Both the CIA and the FBI declined to comment on reports saying the Chinese government killed or imprisoned 18 to 20 CIA sources from 2010 to 2012 and dismantled the agency's spying operations in the country.
