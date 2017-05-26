Chipotle: Hackers Stole Payment Card Info in Data Breach

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks. Chipotle, which is fighting to recover from 2015 food safety lapses that pummeled its sales, said it did not know how many payment cards had been affected but said the malware has since been removed.

