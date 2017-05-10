Chinese hackers made $3 million tradi...

Chinese hackers made $3 million trading on confidential M&A data swiped from corporate lawyers

Three Chinese citizens who traded on insider information by hacking into the systems of two New York-based law firms have been fined $8.8 million by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Iat Hong, Bo Zheng, and Hung Chin made almost $3 million in illegal profits by tapping into non-public information relating to upcoming mergers and acquisitions.

