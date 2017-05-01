April 2017: The month in hacks and breaches
Hacked emergency alarms, DDoS attack down under, extortion, and garden variety data losses and privacy breaches mark the month of April. April may not have been the busiest month for security breaches, but what it lacks in volume it made up for in variety.
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Apr 25
|JP MORGAN
|717
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr 21
|USA Today
|3
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr 10
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr 9
|cantshutitoff
|1
|1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13)
|Apr 6
|Jess
|11
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar '17
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar '17
|gandolf
|1
