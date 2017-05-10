Android Flaw Discovered, Won't Be Fix...

Android Flaw Discovered, Won't Be Fixed Until Android O

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Ubergizmo

As we have said in the past, there is no such thing as flawless software as there are bound to be ways in which hackers can find their way in, whether it be a bug, an exploit, or a security hole that was not closed. Despite Android being so many years old, it seems that there are still flaws which security firm Check Point has recently discovered .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ubergizmo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 21 hr natalie bernard 719
News Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn... Tue Logical 1
News Russian hacker faces decades in prison Apr 21 USA Today 3
News Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha... Apr 10 churchterror 2
News Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys... Apr '17 cantshutitoff 1
News 1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13) Apr '17 Jess 11
News WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use... Mar '17 Stevecarr123 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,981 • Total comments across all topics: 280,935,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC