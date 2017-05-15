There are on the El Paso Times story from 14 hrs ago, titled A screen shot of the page computers infected with the. In it, El Paso Times reports that:

'WannaCry' ransomware attack: What we know Global ransomware attack already spreading to thousands more computers. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: https://usat.ly/2qJ6ysH Countries around the world braced Monday for the spread of a massive ransomware cyberattack crippling thousands of computers at banks, hospitals and government institutions.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at El Paso Times.