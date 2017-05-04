164,000 Cyber Attacks Every Day in Saudi Arabia. Ouch.
Saudi Arabia witnessed 164,000 cyber attacks a day in 2015, Director of the National Center for Cyber Security at King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology Basel Alomair told the Jubail Cyber Security Conference. Alomair said that 120 countries plan to use the Internet to launch cyber attacks, adding that hackers change their strategy on a daily basis.
