Wibu-Systems Offers a 50,000 for Breaking Its Patented Encryption Method
Wibu-Systems offers a 50,000 for breaking its patented cryptographic method Blurry Box, the pinnacle of encryption )--For the opening of the Hannover Messe , Wibu-Systems, the leading provider of secure license management in the industrial world, launches a new global hacking contest to prove the validity and strength of Blurry Box A , a new revolutionary encryption method. Starting today, online registrations are open to all hackers at www.blurrybox.com .
