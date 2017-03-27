WATCH Real Estate Update avoiding wire fraud in home transactions
The largest and most secure title and escrow agencies and realtors are doing everything possible to keep consumers safe but home buyers and sellers must exercise caution in wiring money. Wire fraud is growing because hackers are getting in between consumers and settlement companies while consumers are presuming the process is fool proof.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 28
|Stephanie Shipley
|715
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar 24
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|1
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar 16
|Spies among Us
|1
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Mar 9
|Trump your President
|4
|What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents?
|Mar 9
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they...
|Mar 9
|CodeTalker
|47
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC