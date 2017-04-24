Unusual cyber attack thwarted

Unusual cyber attack thwarted

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

In the past few days, the National Authority for Cyber Security has seen evidence of planned cyber attacks on various targets in the Israeli marketplace. The Authority analyzed the evidence and uncovered the attacker's plan, as well as the different points of application he had used.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Tue JP MORGAN 717
News Russian hacker faces decades in prison Apr 21 USA Today 3
News Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha... Apr 10 churchterror 2
News Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys... Apr 9 cantshutitoff 1
News 1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13) Apr 6 Jess 11
News WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use... Mar '17 Stevecarr123 1
News McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo... Mar '17 gandolf 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,464 • Total comments across all topics: 280,586,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC