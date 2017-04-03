UK Companies Targeted In Major Cyber ...

UK Companies Targeted In Major Cyber Attack Operation By China-Based Hackers

6 hrs ago

As News Editor of Silicon UK, Roland keeps a keen eye on the daily tech news coverage for the site, while also focusing on stories around cyber security, public sector IT, innovation, AI, and gadgets. China-based have been breaching a variety of UK firms in a systemic global hacking operation, according to a report by National Cyber Security Centre , PwC and BAE Systems.

