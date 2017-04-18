UK businesses left dazed & confused a...

UK businesses left dazed & confused as nearly half are hit by cyber attacks

Close to half of UK businesses have been hit by a breach or cyber attack in the last year, with this number potentially being much higher in reality as the figure only includes firms that actually knew they were attacked. The 2017 Cyber Security Breaches Survey conducted by the UK government revealed that 46% of businesses identified one or more breaches or attacks within the last year.

Chicago, IL

