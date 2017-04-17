The Latest: Man pleads guilty in cyberattack in Wisconsin

The Latest on the change-of-plea hearing for an Arizona man accused of hacking into government websites : An Arizona man has pleaded guilty to a hacking charge in a cyberattack two years ago that interrupted communications equipment for emergency workers in Madison, Wisconsin. He also was charged with hacking into municipal computer systems two years ago in two Phoenix suburbs, Chandler and Mesa, and attacking the Washington, D.C.-based News2Share site in December 2014.

