Teenage hacker Adam Mudd jailed for global cyber attacks
A computer hacker has been jailed for two years for masterminding global online attacks as a teenager from his bedroom in Hertfordshire. Adam Mudd, now 20, admitted creating malware in 2013 which was used to carry out 1.7 million cyber attacks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
