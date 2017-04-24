Teenage computer hacker jailed for two years
A teenage West Herts College student who hacked the websites of Microsoft, Sony and Cambridge University before selling the software he created to cyber criminals for hundreds of thousands of pounds has been jailed for two years. He made A 386,000 selling the malicious software he created as a 15-year-old to criminals, which was then used to carry out 1.7 million cyber attacks on companies and institutions the world over.
