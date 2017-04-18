Symantec Sues Zscaler For Seven Additional Patent Infringements Around Network Security Technologies
Symantec is adding to the list of patent infringement allegations it has made against Zscaler, saying Tuesday it has filed a second lawsuit against the company for an additional seven patent infringements. Zscaler offers a security platform that uses a cloud-based firewall proxy architecture to deliver a portfolio of Software-as-a-Service web and network security offerings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha...
|Apr 10
|churchterror
|2
|Not So Silent Night: Dallas Emergency Siren Sys...
|Apr 9
|cantshutitoff
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Apr 8
|mekus lasgidy
|717
|1D fans split on Zayn Malik's new haircut, Loui... (Jan '13)
|Apr 6
|Jess
|11
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|Mar 24
|Stevecarr123
|1
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Mar 19
|gandolf
|1
|Details on the Russians charged in the Yahoo da...
|Mar '17
|Spies among Us
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC