Symantec says CIA tools found across 16 countries

The CIA's cyberespionage toolkit made public by WikiLeaks has been linked to 40 spying operations in 16 countries, an early public assessment of the intelligence agency's global hacking operations, computer security company Symantec said Monday. In a blog post, Mountain View-based Symantec said the tools in WikiLeaks' recent releases have been linked to the electronic infiltration of international, financial, energy and aerospace organizations across the world.

