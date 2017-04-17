Student arrested for hacking into school computer to change
A Memorial High School sophomore is accused of using a stolen password and using it to change personal grades, according to Spring Branch ISD students. A Memorial High School sophomore is accused of using a stolen password and using it to change personal grades, according to Spring Branch ISD students.
