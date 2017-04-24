Staffordshire duo plead guilty to TalkTalk cyber attacks

The Old Bailey in London was told how 22-year-old Matthew Hanley used a ten-year-old SQL injection flaw to break-in to TalkTalk's systems, enabling him to peruse a customers' personal and financial details, which he passed on to his friend, 20-year-old Connor Allsopp. The court was told that Allsopp planned to use the information to commit fraud.

